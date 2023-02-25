Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Position Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 161.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $746,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,372,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $746,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,477.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,439 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,281 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

LSCC stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.