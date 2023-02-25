Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $60.34 Million Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,058 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Regal Rexnord worth $60,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 309.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 10.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 17.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 95.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 82,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $154.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.27. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Stories

