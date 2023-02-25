Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $68.39 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.06% of Sealed Air worth $68,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

