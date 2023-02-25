Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $60.99 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,656 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $60,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,417,000 after buying an additional 56,869 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

