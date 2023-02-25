Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $62.32 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,188 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $62,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 912.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100,235 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

