Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,480,000 after buying an additional 7,748,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after buying an additional 16,867,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,430,000 after acquiring an additional 685,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $980,122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $980,122,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,635 shares of company stock worth $14,305,051 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RPRX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

