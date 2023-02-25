Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

