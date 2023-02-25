Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $62.47 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.40% of SPS Commerce worth $62,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.08 and its 200-day moving average is $130.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 17,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $2,598,315.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,811.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,132 shares of company stock valued at $19,996,444. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

