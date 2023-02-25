Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $61.59, but opened at $54.43. Enovis shares last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 230,343 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enovis news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,691 shares of company stock worth $913,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enovis Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Enovis during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enovis by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis



Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

