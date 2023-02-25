Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Globe Life worth $57,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $104,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $122.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.50.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $876,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,050. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

