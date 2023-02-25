Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Lear by 9.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Lear by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

LEA stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.55. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $167.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,818. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

