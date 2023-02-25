Aviva PLC Sells 3,537,919 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537,919 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,212,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after buying an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average is $111.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,749 shares of company stock worth $14,001,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

