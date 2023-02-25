Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $8.14 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 157.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

