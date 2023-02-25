Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,362 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $76.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

