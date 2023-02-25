Cibc World Markets Corp Has $873,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,003 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after buying an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after buying an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

