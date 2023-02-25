Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,931 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

