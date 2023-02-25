Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,770,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $72.71 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.56 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $74,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,134 shares of company stock worth $525,856 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.