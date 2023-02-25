Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Cameco Stock Up 0.7 %

Cameco Profile

Shares of CCJ opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

