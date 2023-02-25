Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.30-$6.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.30-6.50 EPS.
Allegion Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $113.01 on Friday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
Allegion Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.
ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.
About Allegion
Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.
