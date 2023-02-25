Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.30-$6.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.30-6.50 EPS.

Allegion Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $113.01 on Friday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

