T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 101,866 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

TMUS opened at $144.41 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.91 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.95. The company has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,881 shares of company stock worth $2,918,035 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

