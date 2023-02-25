Ergoteles LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Ergoteles LLC cut its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,090 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,874,000 after acquiring an additional 129,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,704,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,467,000 after acquiring an additional 176,920 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

