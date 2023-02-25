AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.17.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 3.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 192,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in AtriCure by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 71,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 6.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.