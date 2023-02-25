Mizuho Increases Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $190.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.28.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $132.51 on Thursday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $170.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Baidu by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

