BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.
BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.63.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.02 and a beta of 0.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
