Wells Fargo & Company Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $40.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COIN. Wedbush reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.54.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $206.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $4,168,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,233,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $4,168,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,233,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,996.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and have sold 437,526 shares worth $18,801,770. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

