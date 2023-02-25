Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $73.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $206.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,996.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,996.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and have sold 437,526 shares valued at $18,801,770. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

