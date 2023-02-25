Morgan Stanley Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $22.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Roth Mkm cut DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners lowered DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.45.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,872 in the last ninety days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

