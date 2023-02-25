Electra Battery Materials’ (ELBM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electra Battery Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance

ELBM stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. Electra Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 144,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

