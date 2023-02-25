Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

About Integra LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Stories

