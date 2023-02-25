Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $243.11 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $253.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,838,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $75,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,873,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,760,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Churchill Downs Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

