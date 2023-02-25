La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 0.6 %

LZB opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

