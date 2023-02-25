Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-$3.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.43-3.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.17.

NASDAQ IART opened at $56.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $68.29.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

