Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.99 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.21.

NYSE PK opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

