Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $2,423,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of JXN opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

