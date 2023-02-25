Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in American Electric Power by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after buying an additional 693,003 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $52,432,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 77.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after acquiring an additional 466,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $90.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

