Centiva Capital LP Invests $328,000 in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Copa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,398,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Copa by 44.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Copa by 4,692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Copa by 15.5% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 131,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPA stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.32. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. Cowen raised Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.