Centiva Capital LP Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $469,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,050,000 after acquiring an additional 77,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $339.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

