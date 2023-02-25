Centiva Capital LP Buys New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,164,000 after buying an additional 31,337 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 982,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,358,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

MANH stock opened at $143.37 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.57.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

