Centiva Capital LP Buys New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,164,000 after buying an additional 31,337 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 982,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,358,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

MANH stock opened at $143.37 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.57.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.