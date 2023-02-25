Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $209,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $140.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

