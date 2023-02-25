Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RSG opened at $129.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.50 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.26.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.