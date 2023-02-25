Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 92,639 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.18% of Blink Charging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Blink Charging by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 58,514 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 152.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 77,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,371.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLNK shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

