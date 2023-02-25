Citigroup Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $178.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.18.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $156.13 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.99 and a 200 day moving average of $166.80.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

