TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $38.49 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 65313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

Specifically, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957 in the last 90 days. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

TechTarget Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Articles

