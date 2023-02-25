HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $188,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

