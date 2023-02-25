10,570 Shares in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,570 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after buying an additional 361,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 165,613 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

