FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Trading 9.8% Higher After Strong Earnings

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $181.31 and last traded at $179.88. Approximately 57,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 202,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.80.

The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.09.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

