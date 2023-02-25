HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $51,000 in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $35.93 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 101.62%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIBK. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

