HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 455,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 375,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after acquiring an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 48.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 486,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 158,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,392,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 0.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOSL stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

