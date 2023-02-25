HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 559.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $58.64 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.