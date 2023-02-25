HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after buying an additional 214,706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 135,232 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $23,738,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.92. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,233 shares of company stock worth $1,742,340. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.